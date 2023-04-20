‘Upgraded’ U.P. medical colleges to run MBBS courses

The Uttar Pradesh medical education department will apply for recognition of 14 upgraded hospitals to run MBBS courses this year. These medical colleges are being started as part of the one-district-one-medical-college campaign of the state government, by upgrading divisional and district level hospitals as medical colleges. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Sixty per cent of the construction work target has been met,” a press statement from the state government read on Thursday.

The medical colleges are being planned in Phase III in districts Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Pilibhit, Auraiya, Sonebhadra, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Gonda, Bijnor, Chandauli and Lakhimpur Khiri.

District and divisional level hospitals in 27 districts are being upgraded as medical colleges. In Phase I, there were five and in Phase II 13 hospitals were included under one-district-one-medical-college campaign of the state government. Construction work at these 13 hospitals is almost complete.

Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, Mirzapur; Maharshi Vishwamitra Autonomous State Medical College, Ghazipur; Autonomous State Medical College, Hardoi; Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College Siddharthnagar; Maharishi Devraha Baba Government Medical College, Deoria, as well as Veerangana Avantibai Medical College are being built by the Medical Education Department in phase two, the press statement read.

According to the press statement, the upgrade of Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College, Etah, and Government Medical College, Pratapgarh, has been completed and the buildings have been handed over to the department.