NMM Scholarship Scheme: Every U.P. dist asked to ensure applications 15 times its quota of seats

Every district of Uttar Pradesh has been asked to ensure applications numbering 15 times the quota of seats allotted to them this time for the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme Examination 2024-25. The scholarship is given by the Union education ministry. The scholarships under NMMSS, launched in 2008, are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to check their drop-out rate after Class 8. (Sourced)

Usha Chandra, director, Bureau of Psychology, U.P., the coordinating body of the NMMSS in the state, has asked all district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) and basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) to ensure that online applications are filled well in time by the eligible students.

Chandra in her missive has expressed concern that very few applications are being received from each district against the prescribed quota of seats every year.

“NMMS examination is proposed to be held on November 5 and for it the applications are to be filled in by eligible students of all the districts of the state by September 18. We want as many eligible students as possible to vie for it from all districts of the state,” she said.

The scholarships under NMMSS, launched in 2008, are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to check their drop-out rate after Class 8. The scholarship amount is ₹12,000 per annum to enable students to study from Class 9 to Class 12. Eligible students can apply for it online at https://www.entdata.co.in/.

Around 1 lakh fresh scholarships are awarded in the country to selected students of Class 9 every year and their continuation/renewal in Classes 10 to 12 for study in state government, government-aided and local body schools under the scheme.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than ₹3,50,000 per annum are eligible for the scholarship. The students must have minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class 7 examination (5% relaxation to SC/ST students) for appearing in selection test for the scholarship.

The students should be studying as regular students in Class 8 in a government, government-aided and local body school this year. Students of Navodaya schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, government residential schools or Sanik and private schools are not entitled for the scholarship.

Last year, after a lot of effort, 1,79,971 students from across the state applied for NMMSS. Of them, 1,45,702 students appeared in the examination and only 14,090 were successful in bagging the scholarship. Out of 15,143 fixed quota or seats for U.P. in 2022-23, 1,053 had remained vacant. In such a situation, a target of 2,27,145 applications has been given against 15,143 seats in U.P. this year.

