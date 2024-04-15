 Varanasi boys’ Lucknow trip ends up in smoke - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Varanasi boys’ Lucknow trip ends up in smoke

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 15, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Among those rescued were Azam, Waris, Afzal, Faizan, Amil, Imran, Saif, Sahil, Saifi and Ishtiyaq, all of whom are between 18 and 20 years old and hail from Varanasi, fire officials said.

What was supposed to be a brief excursion turned into a tormenting experience for a group of 10 youngsters from Varanasi.

The hotel that caught fire in Charbagh (Sourced)
The hotel that caught fire in Charbagh (Sourced)

Just hours after checking into two rooms at Balaji Hotel at Charbagh the previous night, the group of students woke up on Sunday morning to find themselves trapped in a fire and gasping for breath. “We were just waking up and getting ready when we heard noises. When we opened the door, we could only smoke, which engulfed our small rooms within a few minutes,” said Md Azam, 18.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Among those rescued were Azam, Waris, Afzal, Faizan, Amil, Imran, Saif, Sahil, Saifi and Ishtiyaq, all of whom are between 18 and 20 years old and hail from Varanasi, fire officials said.

“We felt helpless as we could not see the stairs leading to the ground floor. There were no other exits as well,” said Afzal, adding they had paid 2,500 for each room on the third floor.

“We’re gasping and some of us even fell unconscious when the fire team arrived and rescued us,” recalled Ishtiyaq.

The students said although they lost some of their belongings to the fire, they felt lucky to be rescued in time. “It took us about 30 minutes to get better. Now we’re leaving for home,” Saif said over phone from the Charbagh railway station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Varanasi boys’ Lucknow trip ends up in smoke
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On