Varanasi Court to hear revision plea challenging maintainability of Kiran Singh’s suit on March 18

VARANASI: The Varanasi district court on Monday fixed March 18 as next date for hearing on revision plea challenging maintainability of Kiran Singh’s suit, seeking permission for regular ‘darshan and poojan’ of the ‘Shivling’, which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque. The Gyanvapi Mosque complex as seen from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (PTI (File))

Kiran Singh, international general secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, as next friend of Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman through her counsel filed the case in the court of the civil judge (senior division), Varanasi in May 2022, seeking permission for regular ‘darshan and poojan’ of the ‘Shivling’, which was claimed to be found in the Gyanvapi mosque.

The suit is titled, Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar, the Swayambhu emerged at Kashi vs State of U.P and others was transferred to civil judge (senior division), fast track court, Varanasi.

Soon after, the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, filed an objection in the fast-track court of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) against the suit, arguing that it is not maintainable. However, the fast-track court of the civil judge (senior division) rejected their plea.

Moreover, the suit was transferred to the court of district judge in Varanasi in 2022. Thereafter, the AIMC had filed a revision plea in the court of the District Judge against the order of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) FTC.

Advocate Akhlaque Ahmad, representing AIMC, said, “In our revision plea, we have prayed to the court to dismiss the suit filed by Kiran Singh because it is not maintainable as the suit is not as per legal procedure, so it is liable to be rejected. However, Advocate Anupam Dwivedi, representing Kiran Singh, said, “The suit is maintainable.”