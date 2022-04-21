Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award
District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi.
He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.
Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.
Drones to be deployed for rhino count in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
Drones would be deployed in counting of rhinos in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The decision has been taken due to high grasses in the rhino area, forest officials said. The rhino population estimation, earlier scheduled for Thursday in DTR was extended till Friday. This was done due to difficulties in locating one-horned rhinos inside rhino rehabilitation area on elephant backs, DTR officials said. The last estimation of 2018 in DTR estimated 42 rhinos in DTR.
Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says. On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).
BJP, RSS denting democracy and peace: Akhilesh
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh agenda of hatred was seriously damaging democracy, unity and harmony in the country. The BJP and RSS incited people in the name of religion and played with the sentiments of the majority community, said the SP chief as quoted in a statement released by the party.
UP reports over 200 Covid cases after 47 days
The daily Covid-19 cases' count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday. On March 5, there were 200 new Covid-19 cases after which new daily cases stayed below 200. In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported while six patients recovered. In all 8 new cases were male and 8 female. New cases were reported from Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar, Alambagh and Mohanlalganj.
Anti-Covid measures back in force as Lucknow puts guard up
Lucknow is back in combat mode as the district administration issued strict anti-Covid-19 guidelines to check the rising Covid-19 cases. The administration has directed officials to make special efforts to expedite the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive. “Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Hence, we have decided to re-introduce the anti-Covid protocols to keep the infection at bay,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while heading a meeting with the administration and the health department.
