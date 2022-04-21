Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award
lucknow news

Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi.
District magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma receiving PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 in PM Svanidhi Yojana at a award distribution programme at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
District magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma receiving PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 in PM Svanidhi Yojana at a award distribution programme at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi.

He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dudhwa field staff carrying out rhino count in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

    Drones to be deployed for rhino count in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

    Drones would be deployed in counting of rhinos in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The decision has been taken due to high grasses in the rhino area, forest officials said. The rhino population estimation, earlier scheduled for Thursday in DTR was extended till Friday. This was done due to difficulties in locating one-horned rhinos inside rhino rehabilitation area on elephant backs, DTR officials said. The last estimation of 2018 in DTR estimated 42 rhinos in DTR.

  • ADM (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi directed executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana to issue notices to shop owners, including the former minister for constructing shops in an encroached land. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

    Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week

    Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says. On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).

  • Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met a delegation of medical students who returned from their institutions in Ukraine. After the meeting, Akhilesh said that the students who had returned from Ukraine leaving medical studies midway demanded that the government should arrange practical classes for them in medical colleges in the state. (Sourced)

    BJP, RSS denting democracy and peace: Akhilesh

    Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh agenda of hatred was seriously damaging democracy, unity and harmony in the country. The BJP and RSS incited people in the name of religion and played with the sentiments of the majority community, said the SP chief as quoted in a statement released by the party.

  • The daily Covid-19 cases’ count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday (HT File Photo)

    UP reports over 200 Covid cases after 47 days

    The daily Covid-19 cases' count crossed the 200 mark after 47 days in Uttar Pradesh, where 205 more people tested positive on Thursday. On March 5, there were 200 new Covid-19 cases after which new daily cases stayed below 200. In Lucknow, 16 new cases were reported while six patients recovered. In all 8 new cases were male and 8 female. New cases were reported from Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Sarojininagar, Alambagh and Mohanlalganj.

  • For representation only (HT File Photo)

    Anti-Covid measures back in force as Lucknow puts guard up

    Lucknow is back in combat mode as the district administration issued strict anti-Covid-19 guidelines to check the rising Covid-19 cases. The administration has directed officials to make special efforts to expedite the ongoing anti-Covid-19 vaccination drive. “Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise. Hence, we have decided to re-introduce the anti-Covid protocols to keep the infection at bay,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while heading a meeting with the administration and the health department.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out