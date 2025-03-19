Varanasi roads to be named after Ustad Bismillah Khan, Girija Devi

In a move to honour renowned personalities, the streets and roads of Varanasi will soon bear the names of Bharat Ratna, Padma Shri, and Padma Vibhushan awardees. The proposal, introduced by BJP corporator Madan Dubey, was approved by the executive body of Varanasi Nagar Nigam House. The proposal, introduced by BJP corporator Madan Dubey, was approved by the executive body of Varanasi Nagar Nigam House (Sourced)

Dubey stated that Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari supported the initiative to name roads after legendary musicians such as late Ustad Bismillah Khan, Girija Devi, Kanthe Maharaj, Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Siddheshwari Devi, Jaddan Bai, and Samta Prasad alias Gudai Maharaj.

The mayor also instructed corporators to identify notable personalities from their respective wards and submit their names to the committee, enabling the preparation of a comprehensive list of Kashi’s prominent figures, Dubey added.

The decision was made during the Municipal Corporation House meeting held at the Town Hall on Tuesday, chaired by Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari.