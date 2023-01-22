Various unique flower varieties hog limelight at flower show at NBRI, Lucknow

A two-day annual Rose and Gladiolus Show was inaugurated at the central lawn of CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute in Lucknow on Saturday.

About 75 varieties of roses in pots and 90 varieties in flower vase roses in various colours and forms are on display here with ‘Green Rose’ (Rosa ‘Viridiflora’), and many climbing roses catching attention.

The CSIR-NBRI Pavilion, where cut flowers of roses and gladiolus varieties from NBRI’s germplasm collection are displayed also attracted attention at the 60 years old exhibition.

SK Tiwari, garden in-charge and convener of the flower show said 329 entries belonging to 50 exhibitors from Lucknow and other districts were received for the show.

“There are 19 classes, 125 sections including 26 running challenge cups/shields/trophies for the exhibitors. Entries under the different classes of the show were received from various government, semi government, departments, autonomous bodies, nurseries, individual growers, gardeners, women,” he said.

“Only here, can one see so many rose varieties together. I am glad that the show is back after two Covid-hit years,” said Amit Srivastava, a visitor, who has been regularly visiting the flower show for a decade.

“This show is being held for years to popularise different types of roses and gladiolus in the north Indian plains and to educate plant enthusiasts,” Tiwari added.

Microbial technologies, various herbal products including herbal lip balm, soft drink, bathroom cleaner, herbal sanitiser, gulal, toothpaste and cream developed by NBRI’s research and development, are also displayed.

An expert panel evaluated the entries. Rekha Devi from Alambagh won the ‘best gladiolus’ spike of the show, while Apurva Rai from Amethi won the ‘best rose’ award.

Inderjit Singh, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner, will be the chief guest while Radha Rangarajan, director, CSIR-CDRI, Bhaskar Narayan, director, CSIR-IITR will be the guest of honour, on the second and final day of the show on Sunday.

Homemakers display creativity

About 19 Lucknow-based women, mostly homemakers, have put up stalls at the show displaying handmade art on sale including handmade ornaments from flower petals and raisins, cards, bookmarks, and other useful items. The flower petals, such as white and pink Bougainvillea, Marigold, and Bamboo leaves, among others, have been used in paintings of the Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Lotus temple. “Homemakers don’t just cook. They know many things. So here, we are trying to tell that one’s passion can be turned into profession,” said Poonam Gupta, Vandana, Kalpana, Sandhya Rawat, among the group of women who have put up handmade art items for sale. Many women have also received three months training at NBRI under Women Kalyani scheme.