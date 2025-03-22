Vehicles to run faster on UPEIDA-controlled e-ways

Henceforth, vehicles running on UPEIDA-controlled expressways will be able to run at enhanced speed limits. (For representation)

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh presided over the 91st board meeting of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Friday. In the meeting, a decision for the revision of speed limits in accordance with the updated notification of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways dated April 6, 2018, was taken.

Now, the maximum speed for M1 category vehicles (motor vehicles used for the transport of passengers and does not have more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat) has been fixed at 120 km/h.

Similarly, the maximum speed limit for M2 and M3 category vehicles (motor vehicles used with more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat) has been fixed at 100 km/h, and for all N category vehicles (motor vehicles used for the transport of goods) and motorcycles at 80 km/h.

Till now, the maximum speed limit for cars on UPEIDA-controlled expressways was 100 km/h, and for mini-buses, goods vehicles, and motorcycles, it was 80 km/h.

The meeting was attended by UPEIDA’s ACEO Shrihari Pratap Shahi and other board officials.