Veteran east UP leader Hari Shankar Tiwari no more

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 16, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Veteran politician from eastern Uttar Pradesh and former state cabinet minister Hari Shankar Tiwari (89) passed away at his residence in Gorakhpur on Tuesday evening. He had been suffering from acute kidney problem for the last few years.

Hari Shankar Tiwari served as a minister in Uttar Pradesh several times. (Sourced)
His last rites will be performed at Mukti Path in Barhalghanj town of Gorakhpur district on Wednesday, said his son Vinay Shankar Tiwari.

Tiwari was a resident of Tanda village of Barhalghanj town. He became a railway contractor after completing education and later emerged as a strong Brahmin leader of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He had a big following in Gorakhpur and Basti divisions.

Tiwari won Chillupar assembly seat of Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms. He lost the election from there in 2007. He served as a minister under the Kalyan Singh and the Rajnath Singh and other governments in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav expressed his grief over the demise of Tiwari in a tweet.

uttar pradesh gorakhpur minister akhilesh yadav + 2 more
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
