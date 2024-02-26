VHP to expand footprint to one lakh villages

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to expand its base to one lakh villages by October 2025 when it will be celebrating 60 years of its foundation after the overwhelming response to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, its leaders said. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla and thereafter massive turnout of people in Ayodhya was also discussed at the meeting. (File)

Senior VHP leaders have assembled in Ayodhya for the five-day Central Board of Trustees meeting which started on February 24.

Working president of the VHP Alok Kumar and secretary general Milind Parande are among the prominent leaders attending the meeting.

According to the VHP, it has proper presence in around 50,000 villages.

“It has been decided to have VHP’s footprints in at least one lakh villages across the country by next Vijayadashami (October 2025) when it will be celebrating its 60th year of foundation,” said a senior VHP leader.

The pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla and thereafter massive turnout of people in Ayodhya was also discussed at the meeting.

“VHP cadre reached out to around seven lakh villages across the country to make people aware of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla before the event was organised on January 22,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

“In the next one year, VHP will expand its base in villages,” Sharma added.

According to VHP insiders, the campaign to have foothold in new villages will start by next month in view of Lok Sabha polls which are due in April-May this year.

“The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla got overwhelming response from people across the country. The VHP does not want this public-connect to break till the Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior VHP leader.