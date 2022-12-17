Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vijay Diwas: Fallen bravehearts of ’71 war remembered in Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:29 AM IST

All present were urged to remember the supreme sacrifice made by our brave heroes for our motherland and to strive to uphold the honour of the Tricolour

A wreath being laid at Smritika in Lucknow on Friday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at Smritika War Memorial, Lucknow Cantt, on Thursday to commemorate Vijay Diwas. The ceremony was held to honour the bravehearts of the Armed Forces who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the Nation during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C Central Command along with other serving soldiers laid a wreath at Smritika on this occasion.

The event was celebrated with full military decorum and solemnity. Gen Dimri urged all present to remember the supreme sacrifice made by our brave heroes for our motherland and to strive to uphold the honour of the Tricolour.

The 1971 War began with Pakistan launching pre-emptive air strikes against 11 Indian airbases on Dec 3, 1971. The war was fought on both Eastern and Western fronts and lasted 13 days. It resulted in the complete surrender of Pakistan forces and the creation of Bangladesh.

