Viksit Bharat dream will come true through healthy thinking: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said people should get rid of the mentality of slavery, be proud of their heritage and should have a sense of civic duty, working with unity and solidarity for the development of the country. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Lucknow on December 31. (Sourced)

Addressing the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ here on Sunday, Yogi said, “The nine-and-a-half-years rule under the leadership of PM Modi saw the emergence of new India in which all facilities are being provided to every citizen.”

“The PM provided free housing to 4 crore poor people, free toilets, gas connections under Ujjwala scheme, ration, free test, free treatment. Besides, free vaccines were provided to the people during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

The resolve of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) will be fulfilled only through healthy thinking, Yogi said. The CM underscored the importance of maintaining a healthy body and mind to attain the objective. “In the last nine years, under the PM’s leadership, various sports activities have been organised across the country. Initiatives like Fit India, Khelo India, Sansad Khel Kood Pratiyogita, and establishment of Khelo India centres in every district are significant examples that showcase the progress of the new India,” Yogi said.

Addressing the sportspersons who had come to participate in the women’s half marathon organised at Dubagga crossing, the CM said, “The women’s half marathon is set to provide new inspiration to everyone. The healthier we are physically, the stronger we will be mentally.”

He said through the half marathon event, the double-engine government will work to convey the spirit of women’s empowerment, respect and security to the masses. “With the same spirit, the state government is advancing the Mission Shakti campaign in U.P.,” the CM added.

Providing information about the women’s half marathon, he said the winner would receive ₹3 lakh, the runner-up ₹2 lakh and the second runner-up would be awarded ₹one lakh.

Yogi further said the increased sports activities in the country resulted in India winning 107 medals for the first time in the Asian Games. In the Para Asian Games, India secured 111 medals, showcasing the potential of the new India, he added.

National BJP president JP Nadda, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Union minister Kaushal Kishore, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav and other dignitaries were present in the half marathon event.