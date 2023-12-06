close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues its spell in Lucknow

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra continues its spell in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 07, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Brijesh Pathak, who was present as the chief guest in the programs, said that the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has been reaching all the villages and cities of the country, and efforts are ongoing to take the schemes to the people.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has continued its spell in Lucknow covering Hanuman Setu Temple and Madiyaon Overbridge areas on Wednesday, where the metropolitan president of Bharatiya Janata Party Anand Dwivedi assured the people of receiving benefits from various schemes.

State ministers and BJP leaders, including deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, during the Yatra (HT Photo)

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, who was present as the chief guest in the programs, said that the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has been reaching all the villages and cities of the country, and efforts are ongoing to take the schemes to the people.

Minister Suresh Khanna stated that after coming to power, the PM had emphasised one thing during the oath-taking ceremony-the BJP government’s dedication to the poor and the needy.

The leaders have also pointed out this is the first time that a government has initiated such an extensive public outreach programme to provide the benefits of schemes. By aligning with the prime minister’s campaign, efforts are being made to deliver the advantages of government schemes through the chariot. People can register to avail themselves of the scheme benefits based on eligibility.

