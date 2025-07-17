Villagers attack Delhi Police team in Bulandshahr, free accused from custody, 13 booked

Villagers attacked a Delhi Police team at Madhavgarh village in Bulandshahr district of western Uttar Pradesh and forcibly freed a man accused of corporate fraud from police custody, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the police were attempting to execute an arrest warrant against the accused, identified as Subodh Kumar.(ANI)

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police were attempting to execute an arrest warrant against the accused, identified as Subodh Kumar, who had been declared a fugitive by a Delhi court.

The Khanpur police in Bulandshahr have registered a case against Subodh Kumar and 12 others involved in obstructing a law enforcement exercise and assaulting officials on duty. Raids are being carried out to apprehend all the accused.

Confirming the incident, deputy superintendent of police Prakhar Pandey said, “A case has been registered under various sections of BNS, including rioting, based on the complaint of the Delhi Police personnel. Those involved in attacking the police and freeing the accused will be arrested soon.”

According to officials, head constable Harikesh Meena, posted at the Hauz Khas police station in Delhi, stated that Subodh was wanted in a fraud case involving a private company.

After Subodh was declared an absconder, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Head constable Harikesh Meena, along with head constable Kuldeep Singh, had travelled to Bulandshahr on Tuesday to serve the warrant. They were accompanied by local police personnel from Khanpur police station and proceeded to Madhavgarh village, where Subodh was located.

Upon finding Subodh at the location, the police took him into custody. However, as the team prepared to leave with the accused, Subodh’s relatives and several villagers allegedly launched a sudden attack on the police.

Amid the chaos and physical assault, the mob managed to overpower the officers and free Subodh from their grasp.

Following the attack, reinforcements from all police stations under the jurisdiction of the Syana police circle rushed to the village. However, by the time they arrived, the assailants had already fled along with Subodh.