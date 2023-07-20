Viral video: Mayawati seeks Manipur CM’s removal, nephew hits out at Union min

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has demanded action against Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh even as her nephew Akash Anand took on Union minister Smriti Irani over her tweet on sexual harassment of two women who were paraded naked and probed in Manipur. The act captured on camera and leaked well after it occurred in violence-hit northeastern state has led to a political uproar. (Ht file)

The act captured on camera and leaked well after it occurred in violence-hit northeastern state has led to a political uproar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitting that the act had “angered” him and promising strict action against the guilty.

“The entire country is shocked at the Manipur incident. The latest act on women is a matter of shame for BJP and its government. Though the law and order has completely collapsed in the state, yet will the BJP continue to shield such a chief minister,” Mayawati tweeted.

While Mayawati sought the Manipur CM’s removal, her nephew took on Union minister Smriti Irani over her tweet on the incident. “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice,” Irani had tweeted on Wednesday.

Hitting out at her, Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand tweeted on Thursday, “Smriti Irani ji, what’s the point of such formality. The incident is two-month-old. But till today your party’s double engine government could not get any arrests made. It is a matter of shame that when the video of the shocker went viral and you people started losing face that you have started speaking on the issue. Had the video not surfaced, you people would have continued to remain silent. People are watching. You also wait and watch.” After the PM’s outburst, the Manipur police reportedly made a few arrests in the case on Thursday.