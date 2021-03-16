Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that voices of dissent had started surfacing within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He also claimed that various senior officials in the administration and police were not attending phone calls from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), despite directives.
“When BJP leaders were making claims about their victory in the next state Assembly polls from the dais during the party’s working committee meeting (on Monday in Lucknow), several office-bearers and leaders were raising their voice against the misgovernance under the party’s rule,” Yadav said in a press statement released by the SP here. He, however, did not name any leader.
“The BJP might make all-out efforts to hide the reality and spread lies, but it is not going to succeed as voices of dissent and dissatisfaction have started surfacing within the party,” he claimed.
The SP president said: “The Samajwadi Party had been saying since the very beginning that anarchy and corruption are rampant in the BJP regime in the state and there appears to be no control of the government or administration over it.”
Different district magistrates (DMs), SSPs, SPs and commissioners were not attending phone calls from the CM office despite directives, he said, claiming that there were reports given by government sources to this effect.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agra builders’ firm booked under PMLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girdhari Vishwakarma encounter - SC dismisses plea seeking FIR against cops, CBI probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voices of dissent surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expose Opposition canard on farm laws: Yogi to party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FOUR YEARS Yogi govt’s achievements galore, but faces challenges ahead of 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fund collection for Ram temple now ₹3,000 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP panchayat polls: HC quashes order, asks state govt to take 2015 as base year for reserving seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maya defends sale of state-run sugar mills in BSP regime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moradabad police begin probe into case accusing Akhilesh of violence, rioting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Govt hopes for revenue mop-up with OTS for traders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav tweets FIR copy, calls it sign of BJP govt’s 'frustration'
- Police have secured the CCTV footage of the hotel, where the press conference was held, which later saw a scuffle between Akhilesh Yadav's security personnel and a few journalists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT notices to Akhadas, mutts, angry seers write to finance minister Sitharaman
- A senior Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti functionary said that the saints and seers were given IT notices for money that they never received and threatened an agitation if action was not taken against officials responsible for the notices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman carrying 'kanwar' raped by 2 in Aligarh, case filed: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox