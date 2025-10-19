Vrindavan: Banke Bihari temple ‘toshkhana’ opened after 54 years

A sealed room, popularly known as ‘toshkhana’, was opened at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan after 54 years on Saturday under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed high powered committee, officials said. The room had remained locked since 1971. The decision to open the sealed room had been taken by the high-powered committee at its meeting in September.

After a four-hour-long initial search, the exercise was wrapped up for the day at around 5 pm on Saturday and a lock was placed again.

A ‘tijori’ (safe), two boxes, a ‘çhatra’ (cover), wooden structures and utensils were found in the room, said Goswamis, who were members of the team that went inside. The safe and the boxes are yet to be opened.

Mathura circle officer Sandeep Singh, who was a member of the team that went inside, said the next date for continuation of the search will be fixed by the high-powered committee.

“The proceedings for opening of ‘toshkhana’ have ended for today. Videography of the exercise was conducted and details of what was found by the team will be informed later by the high-powered committee,” Singh added.

“Whatever was found has been left there and further search will resume. The entry into the basement remains to be done and will be conducted on a further date to be fixed,” Singh said.

The exercise may resume after Diwali. The final call will be taken by the high-powered committee.

The team that entered the “toshkhana” was led by the civil judge (junior division) Mathura. Its members included the SP City, the Mathura city magistrate, the Mathura circle officer, the circle officer (Sadar) and four Goswamis.

The process of unlocking the toshkhana took place at around 1pm with the lighting of an earthen lamp at the gate. A cutter was used as there were no keys available for the lock. One of the two folds of the wooden gate fell, seemingly weakened by termites.

The media was not allowed inside the room. Forest department staff, including snake catchers, were the first to enter the room as there was suspicion about the presence of snakes inside.

Oxygen cylinders were carried inside amid apprehensions about the presence of toxic gas in the room. A lot of dust was found in the first chamber measuring about 30 square feet.

Members of the Goswami community, who manage day- to- day rituals at the temple as ‘sevayats’ (priests or servitors), opposed the exercise. They alleged that misinformation was being spread about ‘khazana’ (treasure).

The committee, headed by Justice (retired) Ashok Kumar of the Allahabad high court, on September 12 had directed the opening of the long-sealed room in the basement of the temple in Vrindavan.

The ‘toshkhana’ was last opened 54 years ago and the doors in 1971 were closed since then, said Acharya Prahlad Vallabh Goswami, a sevayat or servitor.

“The temple dates back to 1864 when ‘Thakur Ji’ was brought to the present location in Vrindavan. This room, often referred to as ‘toshkhana’, is beneath the seat of Bihariji (the deity), which houses jewellery and documents related to immovable assets of the temple, but no exact details are available of what all is there,” Acharya Prahlad Vallabh Goswami said to HT earlier.

The high-powered management committee for the Banke Bihari temple was constituted by the Supreme Court in August. The committee was formed to address long-standing issues surrounding the temple’s administration and management.

The Supreme Court passed the order while hearing challenges to the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025. The ordinance, which aimed to establish a state-controlled trust to manage the temple, was opposed by the traditional Goswami families. The Supreme Court put the ordinance on hold and directed the Allahabad High Court to rule on its validity, preferably within a year.

The Shri Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill, 2025 was passed during the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly that concluded on August 14.