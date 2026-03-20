Mathura , President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that the sacred land of Vrindavan is not merely a geographical unit but a living experience of divinity where the echoes of Lord Shri Krishna's pastimes resonate in every corner. Vrindavan living experience of divinity: President Murmu

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nand Kishor Somani Oncology Block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, the president noted that this holy land has bestowed spiritual consciousness upon saints and devotees for centuries.

She said the soil of Vrindavan continues to disseminate the timeless message of selfless love, compassion and devotion in the country as well as abroad.

The president, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, described the establishment of a medical centre dedicated to public welfare on this land as an inspiring work.

"The Ramakrishna Mission stands as a powerful symbol of the confluence of spiritual consciousness and humanitarian service. The profound devotion of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa unleashed a mighty spiritual current that his illustrious disciple, Swami Vivekananda, subsequently gave an institutional form for the welfare of humanity," she said.

President Murmu stated that the Ramakrishna Mission has conveyed the message that "love, service, and compassion constitute the finest path to attaining God".

She added that the monks of this organisation are giving concrete shape to the ideal of "Service to humanity is service to God" through their conduct.

Highlighting the 118-year history of the Ramakrishna Mission, Murmu said its initiatives demonstrate that true, selfless service and compassion are the authentic expressions of spirituality.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama Charitable Hospital operates on the inspiring principle that no patient should ever be denied treatment due to a lack of funds," the president said.

"This ethos truly embodies the spirit of compassionate medical service and serves as a reminder that medical care carries the profound moral obligation to alleviate human suffering," she added.

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