Vultures will only see bodies: Yogi attacks Oppn over Mahakumbh

Taking on the Opposition over its criticism of the Mahakumbh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said vultures will only see dead bodies whereas devotees earned virtue, the poor found employment, the wealthy got business opportunities and tourists found hospitality at the mega event in Prayagraj. Yogi was speaking in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses (HT file)

Blinded by their biases, socialists and Leftists, fail to appreciate the spiritual beauty of the Mahakumbh, the chief minister said. He mentioned the Haj pilgrimage and said hundreds of deaths have been reported there in the past due to mismanagement.

The chief minister was speaking in the state assembly on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses. The governor’s address was delivered on February 18. “They are trying to defame the grandeur of the Mahakumbh that exposes their intentions. Their remarks are not just an attack on the Mahakumbh but an insult to India’s cultural heritage and faith,” Adityanath said.

For the past month and a half, Leftists and socialists have done everything to spread negativity about the event, highlighting imagined dirt, disorder, and inconvenience to tourists, he said, asserting that their ideological propaganda has had no impact on the ground.

Over 65 millions devotees have reaffirmed their faith in Sanatan Dharma by taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Yamuna, he said. The BJP government has set a milestone for the spiritual and economic development of the country, he added.

Highlighting the development projects launched in Uttar Pradesh after formation of the BJP government in 2017, Adityanath said the double engine government is working for the welfare of the common people.

“After running the government successfully for five years, the BJP returned to power in 2022 with a thumping majority. We will again retain power in the 2027 assembly election,” he said.

He refuted the Opposition’s allegation that a particular caste was being barred from attending the event, asserting that everyone was welcome to participate with respect and good intentions.

“People coming from various castes bathed together at the same ghat without discrimination, showcasing the inclusivity of Sanatan Dharma. Those with ill intentions will face consequences, and any attempt to create chaos at the Mahakumbh will be met with strict action,” he said. Unlike the opposition, he said the government has never played with matters of faith.

Those who failed to manage such events when their government was in power and indulged in corruption and disorder, are now trying to manipulate public sentiment with baseless accusations, the chief minister alleged. However, their attempts will not succeed, he said, adding that Mahakumbh has sent a powerful message of India’s eternal unity to the world.

Noting that even a tragic accident during the event could not dampen the spirits of devotees, he said pilgrims overcame hardship to reach the Sangam at Prayagraj. After taking a bath, they are returning with strengthened faith and devotion, he said, adding that Mahakumbh showcased the deep and intricate fabric of unity.

“Those opposed to Sanatan Dharma refused to see anything beyond their distorted narratives,” the chief minister said. Organised by followers of Sanatan Dharma, the Mahakumbh is a globally unparalleled event and millions of devotees from various countries and states have come together, contributing to its success, he said, adding that this is a matter of immense pride.

“The previous year, grand Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla was organised in Ayodhya. This year, Mahakumbh was held in Prayagraj. Along with the spiritual significance, the events also hold a big economic opportunity for the country”, he said. Rhe chief minister attacked the Opposition for their stance on the Constitution and respect for Dalit leaders.

“The SP government neglected the contributions of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and other Dalit-backward leaders. The SP government renamed Kannauj Medical College and Language University in Lucknow named after Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram respectively . The SP government had also announced to demolish Ambedkar memorials for the construction of marriage halls,” he said.

He also hit out at the SP by reminding the party of infamous guest house incident in Lucknow when Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati was attacked on June 2, 1995.

The BJP government has respect for all great men born in India, including those from Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh traditions, strengthening the Sanatan Dharma and contributing to the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, he said.