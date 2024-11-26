VVIP areas of Lko: Special, equipped police team to tackle immolation bids

The Lucknow police has upped security in the central zone of the state capital in a bid to stop immolation attempts in the VVIP area. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In all, 156 policemen will keep a 24-hour vigil in different shifts in the VVIP areas of the city (Vidhan Bhawan, Vikramaditya Marg and Kalidas Marg). These policemen will be deployed with fire equipment like fire-fighting water motorbikes provided by the Lucknow Fire Department. Additionally, two ambulances will also be present on the spot. It has been claimed that these teams will be able to control the fire in 10 seconds.

The move comes in the wake of recent cases of immolation attempts in the central zone, which is dominated by VVIP zones including Vidhan Sabha, houses of ministers, MPs and MLAs and offices of political parties as well.

DCP Central Raveena Tyagi said the plan has been prepared to prevent such incidents where Vidhan Bhawan, Raj Bhawan, Golf Club Square and Gautam Palli have been divided into four zones. In all, 156 policemen have been deployed. The team comprises one inspector, 12 sub-inspectors, 117 constables and 24 women constables. A team of fire-fighting bikes has been deployed in front of the Vidhan Bhawan. Two women constables will be deployed in plainclothes at the Vidhan Bhawan.

According to the police, the fire-fighting bike has been deployed in all the zones of the central zone, which will reach the spot as soon as information is received. At the same time, five policemen from every zone have also been given handy fire extinguishers. The zone team will control the fire in 10 seconds.

WhatsApp group to alert

According to Lucknow Police, the police administration has set up a WhatsApp group where LIU officials from every district in the state are connected. If a person issues a suicide threat, the team in the district will include the person’s photo, phone number and residential address in the group. This will notify the Lucknow team, and if the individual is discovered wandering about Vidhan Bhawan, Raj Bhawan, Golf Club Square, or Vikramaditya Marg, the person will be apprehended. The team will next write a comprehensive report and speak with the SP of the relevant district.

Information such as the person’s introduction, his issue, how he got there, why the problem wasn’t fixed, etc., will be gathered for this report. The report will then be forwarded to the relevant parties so that the issue can be fixed immediately.