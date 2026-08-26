Wanted burglar with 23 cases arrested by UP STF

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward in connection with a house burglary and assault case registered at Indira Nagar police station, with 23 criminal cases allegedly registered against him across several districts, officials said on Wednesday. For representation only (Sourced)

The accused, Firoz alias Imtiyaz alias Babar alias Mathu, was arrested around 2:05 pm on Tuesday near Palhari crossing in Barabanki following an intelligence-based operation. He was wanted in a 2026 case registered under sections 305(a), 311, 331(8) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the STF, Firoz, a Barabanki resident, has faced cases dating back to 2013 in Barabanki, Lucknow, Hardoi, Fatehpur and Sant Kabir Nagar, among other districts. His alleged criminal history includes robbery, murder, attempt to murder, assault, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and explosives, and offences under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

The STF said Firoz was allegedly involved in the 2015 killing of Durgesh Singh during a dispute linked to the block pramukh election.

A case was registered at Indira Nagar police station, following which Firoz was arrested and sent to jail. He was released around three months ago, officials said.

Officials said Firoz allegedly returned to criminal activities after his release and was involved in a house burglary in Amrahi village of Indira Nagar on July 24, 2025. He and his associates allegedly assaulted family members when they resisted the burglary before fleeing.

After repeated police raids, Firoz allegedly went into hiding and later travelled to Barabanki to meet someone, where the STF arrested him.

During interrogation, Firoz allegedly disclosed the whereabouts of another accused, Darbari alias Nanakunna, from Sitapur. An STF team searched for him in the Behta Kursi Road area but could not find him. Efforts to arrest him are continuing.

Firoz was handed over to Indira Nagar police for further legal action.