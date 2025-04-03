Waqf Board acting as land mafia, this won’t work in U.P.: CM Yogi

In a scathing attack on the Waqf Board, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said it was acting as a land mafia in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that its arbitrary claims over public and historical sites would no longer be tolerated. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressing an event at Shrinverpur Dham in Prayagraj on April 3. (HT photo)

“In the name of Waqf, they had tried to capture the land here in Prayagraj and other cities as well. When we were organising Mahakumbh, the Waqf Board was making arbitrary statements that the land of Kumbh in Prayagraj is also Waqf land. Is it the Waqf Board or the ‘Land Mafia’ Board?,” the CM said.

Speaking at a programme marking Nishadraj Guha Jayanti at Prayagraj’s Shringverpur, Yogi also lauded PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for taking legislative action against the alleged irregularities of the Waqf Board.

“A crucial act addressing this issue has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and will now be cleared in the Rajya Sabha,” he said. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday.

As part of the Nishadraj Jayanti celebrations, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 181 development projects worth ₹579 crore in Prayagraj. He also handed over approval letters to some young entrepreneurs under Yuva Udyam Vikas Yojana.

Yogi inaugurated an exhibition based on stories related to Lord Ram and King Nishadraj, along with the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative, on the occasion. He said Nishad Raj Park in Shringverpur was a grand monument of friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj. He gave instructions for the maintenance of the park and better facilities for the devotees.

Announcing to make Shringaverpur a spiritual and tourist centre, the CM said the ghats where Lord Ram had rested would be beautified. Besides, the temples of Maharishi Shringi and Mata Shanta would also be renovated.

The CM announced many schemes for the uplift of the Nishad community. He distributed loans of ₹3.20 crore to 1100 boatmen under Nishadraj boat subsidy scheme, ₹20 crore to 1400 fishermen under Matsya Sampada Yojana and ₹138 crore through Kisan Credit Card.

Yogi said earlier this money used to go to middlemen, but now the double engine government was giving it directly to beneficiaries. He also directed the administration to ensure CNG boats and employment opportunities for the Nishad community members.