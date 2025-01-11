Warm days in Lko a lull before thunderstorms, fog: IMD

The city’s cherished but short stint with warm days is nearly over, said the Indian Meteorological Department, sharing that the forecast for the state suggests a return of foggy nights and mornings, along with a possibility of thunderstorms in certain areas. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

The IMD’s Sunday forecast for Lucknow suggests maximum and minimum temperatures of 20 degrees and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. A partly cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers with lightning is on the cards for Lucknow, along with shallow to moderate fog late at night and early morning.

On Saturday, Lucknow experienced a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.

“Such a phenomenon occurs sometimes, in the period between two wind systems passing over the state,” said senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, Mohd Danish. “The few days between the passing of the Westerly Winds and the arrival of the Easterly Winds has resulted in the fog over Lucknow and other districts being lifted, thereby causing higher temperatures during the day,” he explained.

As for the rest of the state, rain and thundershowers in East UP, and very light rain in West UP is expected, with dense fog over isolated places. The IMD has issued yellow alerts as fog warning over both east and west UP up till January 15.

The lowest maximum temperatures were recorded at Bulandshahr, Fatehpur and Meerut, with 16, 17.2 and 17.7 degrees Celsius, and the lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Ayodhya at 4 degrees, Rae Bareli and Kanpur city at 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.