Watch: Parked tractor starts on its own, crashes into glass doors of shop in UP’s Bijnor

A video clip showing a tractor starting on its own and ramming into a showroom in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has gone viral on social media, prompting many to wonder how the incident took place and if the tractor was haunted. The one-minute video shows a red-coloured tractor picking up the pace on its own and crashing into a bike and a cycle parked in front of it. The shopkeeper then rushes out but to no avail, as the tractor manages to break the glass doors and gets stuck by the shoe stand. An employee of the showroom then reportedly applies a break onto the ‘unstoppable’ vehicle and cuts its wires. Screengrab of the viral video. (Twitter)

Reports claimed that the incident occurred in front of the Bijnor Kotwali City police station, which was hosting a meeting of the peace committee, in line with preparation for the Holi festival. Kishan Kumar was one among those who arrived on the tractor and parked his vehicle outside a shoe store. The tractor stood still at that place for about an hour before beginning its ‘rampage’. The shop manager has filed a complaint against the truck owner to compensate for the loss incurred and police have started investigating the matter.