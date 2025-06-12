Water therapy to removing nests:Innovating to combat power blues

: With the mercury rising and the power demand soaring, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd substations are ramping up preventive measures that range from thermal scanning to “water therapy” for cooling overheated equipment and the removal of bird nests that may pose fire or short-circuit risks. Water recharging in earthing at 220kv Gomtinagar (Sourced)

The initiative comes when relentless heat and high humidity have put the power infrastructure under significant strain.

UPPCL engineers are carrying out thermal scanning of substation wires, circuits and cables to identify stress points in circuits and transformers to combat the threat of overheating amid record power demand.

With thermal scanners provided to every substation, the staff are directed to record temperatures after every hour. Any equipment found to be overheating is being cooled with “water therapy”—a combination of water sprinkling, radiator systems and earthing area hydration. Officials have also activated built-in cooling mechanisms in transformers, using coolers to keep temperatures under control. All this activity is closely monitored by senior UPPCL officials as videos and photos are uploaded in internal groups.

“Our summer action plan focuses on staying ahead of the problem rather than reacting to it. We’re using advanced technologies to monitor and maintain infrastructure round the clock, today when the demand of Lucknow has touched an all-time high of 1975.04 mw, you can think of the pressure on the infrastructure,” a senior UPPCL official said.

The substations are being monitored through systems that provide real-time data on voltage, current, and temperature, allowing engineers to respond to potential issues before they escalate into outages. Regular oil testing is also being conducted to ensure that transformer oil maintains its insulating properties, essential for preventing insulation breakdown.

With birds often nesting on substation structures and near transmission lines, nest removal drives are being regularly conducted. These nests pose significant fire and short-circuit risks, especially when combined with heat stress on electrical equipment. Maintenance staff of substation monitor the nests on lines of substations daily.

“That’s why we keep removing bird nests—one small spark from an overheated wire and it could become a major issue and cause a prolonged power cut,” an official explained.

All substations in the state capital are now conducting daily night-time inspections to prevent power disruptions during peak summer demand.

At exactly 8pm, lights at these substations are switched off to allow engineers to closely monitor circuits for any signs of sparking or overheating caused by overloading.

According to officials, such issues like red wires which can catch fire are often only visible in low-light conditions, making night-time the most effective period for identifying potential faults.

“Overheating or sparking in electrical components becomes more evident in the dark. These inspections help us detect problems early and take immediate corrective action,” a senior UPPCL engineer said.

Rodent infestations are another serious concern, especially in enclosed and unattended areas of substations. Rats can chew through insulation and wiring, leading to short circuits and potential power disruptions. UPPCL is implementing rodent control measures such as baiting, sealing entry points, and habitat modification to prevent infestations.

With the heatwave expected to persist, UPPCL officials say its teams are on high alert and maintenance schedules will remain stringent. “This is not just maintenance—it’s protection for millions of consumers depending on uninterrupted power during extreme weather,” said the official of UPPCL.