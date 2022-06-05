We are using green chemistry to protect environment: CDRI top scientist
The Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, is doing its bit to protect the environment through its ‘green chemistry’ approach for drug discovery and development by avoiding excessive use of harmful chemicals.
Dr Atul Kumar, CDRI’s chief scientist and head, medicinal process, (chemistry division) made the statement on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Sunday. He also explained the ‘green chemistry’ approach.
“CSIR-CDRI Lucknow is committed to protecting the environment through its ‘green chemistry’ approach for drug discovery and development. We are trying to avoid excessive use of harmful chemicals and multistep reactions. It is a process of manufacturing medicines that is less toxic, cost-effective and generates no waste and thus poses no threat to the environment,” Kumar said.
“The pharmaceutical industry produces significant amounts of waste products and pollutants that harm the environment and health. The field of ‘green chemistry,’ or the development of chemical products and processes that reduce or eliminate the production of hazardous substances, has advanced rapidly in recent decades, and pharmaceuticals have played a significant role,” he added.
He mentioned some of the achievements of CSIR-CDRI in this direction and cited the synthesis of Arteether used for the treatment of malaria and ‘smart drug’ Modafinil (used in the treatment of excessive sleepiness caused by sleep apnea, narcolepsy).
He said that the concept of ‘green chemistry’ came into existence in the 90s after which the institute started a programme to develop new green and sustainable processes for creating new active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and new drugs.
