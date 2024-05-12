Weather respite to make it a cool weekend in Lucknow: Met

Several parts of UP and Lucknow experienced pleasant weather on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and a drop in maximum temperature to 35.8 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal. Schoolgirls make the most of the cool weather in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

Due to the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the northwestern part of the state due to the moist Easterly Winds coming from the Bay of Bengal and the influence of Western Disturbance, light to moderate rainfall along with lightning and strong gusty winds is likely in eastern Uttar Pradesh till May 12, and in western Uttar Pradesh till May 13.

After May 13, the weather in the state is likely to remain dry and the temperature is likely to increase, said Mohd Danish, in-charge of Lucknow Met department.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperature around 37 degrees C & 25 degrees C, respectively.

The state forecast is rain/thundershowers likely at isolated places. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) are very likely over the state.

The Met department has issued a warning for a thunderstorm, lightning and dust storm accompanied by gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places over West U.P and East U.P.

Jhansi was the only Met station where day temperature was in excess of 40 degrees Celsius (41.6). At most places, day temperatures remained below the 40-degree mark across the state.