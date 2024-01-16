WEF meet: U.P. team attracts many firms for investment in state

On the third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the Uttar Pradesh delegation initiated discussions with Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of the Carlsberg Group and Michel Doukeris, CEO of Budweiser. The multinational brewers, known for their global presence and strong local brands, have a significant footprint in India, reaffirming their strategic commitment to the country, said a U.P. government spokesperson. Union minister Smriti Irani and other members of U.P. delegation during a spotlight event at Davos in Switzerland. (Sourced)

The UP delegation, led by Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, Manoj Kumar Singh, explored potential investments by these companies in the state. Emphasising the growing demand, Manoj K Singh suggested opportunities for both the companies to diversify their brand portfolios and introduce new products tailored to local preferences, the spokesperson added.

The delegation also met Nivedita Krishnamurthy Bhagat, Chief Financial Officer of Cap Gemini and Nikhil Rathi, Director & CEO, Web Werks and spoke on the potential of investments in Uttar Pradesh. The spotlight event was held at the Promenade 49, Uttar Pradesh Pavilion titled ‘Opportunities in Uttar Pradesh for Digital Infrastructure & Innovations in Agriculture & Food Processing.

Additionally, the U.P. government organised a spotlight event titled ‘Unlocking the Potential: Nurturing Financial Literacy and Inclusion for Women in Uttar Pradesh.’ The event featured keynote speaker Union minister Smriti Irani besides Manoj Kumar Singh, Vartika Shukla from Engineers’ India Limited and Seema Chaturvedi, founder & chair of AWE Foundation.