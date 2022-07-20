‘When you're insulted as a Dalit…': Akhilesh Yadav on UP BJP minister's resignation
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday threw his weight behind Dinesh Khatik, an MLA of Uttar Pradesh's ruling BJP, who resigned from the state council of ministers as, according to Khatik, officials in his own ministry were ignoring him as he was a Dalit.
“Where you are not respected as a minister but insulted because you're a Dalit, resigning from such a discriminatory BJP government is the only way to maintain the dignity of your society,” the former UP chief minister tweeted in Hindi.
“Sometimes, the bulldozer moves in the reverse direction too,” Yadav added, taking a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath-led government's policy of demolishing properties of those accused of illegal and criminal activities.
In another tweet, the 49-year-old leader described as ‘chronology of corruption and misgovernance’, the ongoing events in three ministries of the UP government: PWD, health and Jal Shakti. “People are asking, UP's BJP government should reply honestly, whose turn is next?” he asked.
Besides the Jal Shakti ministry, where Khatik was a Minister of State under UP BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, there are reports that deputy CM Brajesh Pathak – who also hold the health portfolio – and PWD minister Jitin Prasada are upset as well.
Meanwhile, Khatik, the legislator from the Hastinapur constituency, sent his resignation letter to Union home minister and senior party leader Amit Shah, instead of CM Adityanath. The Yogi government is yet to accept the resignation.
Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues advisory | Watch video
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday bringing a much-needed respite from the sultry weather conditions. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds is expected in Haryana's Manesar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal and adjoining areas on Wednesday. The IMD said there could be waterlogging in low-lying areas, and occasional fall in visibility. There are possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' roads, the IMD said.
Moose Wala murder: Encounter on near Attari border with suspected gangsters
An encounter between Punjab Police and suspected gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder on May 29 is underway at Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border in Amritsar, police sources said on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police had a information that the accused in Sidhu Moosewala's killing have taken shelter in the village, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border.
Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits
A day after a 58-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was investigating a lead on illegal mining in Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly mowed down by a truck, Tauru market association members held a silent protest march demanding the arrest of the suspects behind the murder. More than 300 policemen are deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said.
‘I quit’: UP minister Dinesh Khatik says he was being kept in the dark by officials
LUCKNOW: an influential Dalit minister from western Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Khatik, on Wednesday sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry. A two-time legislator, Khatik, was inducted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a minister of state (MoS) for jal shakti, in September last year. Or invited to any of the departmental meetings.
2 killed, 6 rescued after under-construction bridge collapses in Uttarakhand
Two labourers were killed and six seriously injured after an iron shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday morning, said the state disaster response force (SDRF). The incident occurred between Sirobagarh-Narkota at around 9am.
