Why interfere with madrasas, Mayawati asks govt

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked on Wednesday why the Uttar Pradesh government was interfering in the working of the madrasas when the non-government madrasas did not want to be a burden on the government.

In a series of tweets, the BSP chief said the UP government had completed the much-discussed survey of private madrasas dependent on people’s donations by forming a special team, according to which more than 7,500 ‘unrecognized’ madrasas were engaged in imparting education to poor children. These non-government madrasas did not want to be a burden on the government, then why interfere with them, she said.

While a survey was conducted specifically for budget provisions (salary etc) of teachers and staff of madrasas run by the government Madrasa Board, would the UP government make private madrasas government institutions by including them in the grant list? The BSP government had earlier included 100 madrasas in the UP Madrasa Board, she said.

Mayawati said, “Earlier, under the Congress government, in the name of ‘madrasa modernization’, training of driving, mechanic, carpenter etc was imparted instead of ensuring higher education of their choice to the students and now see what is happening under the BJP government.”

The condition of government schools in UP and other states of the country, in fact the entire education system in the country, was getting worse. Yet, why were the governments careless and indifferent, as majority of the children from poor and weaker sections of society studied in government schools, Mayawati asked.