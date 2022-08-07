Wild life poacher in STF net, 295 turtles recovered
UP Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a wild life poaching racket with arrest of a person in Lucknow on Sunday. The officials also recovered 295 turtles from his possession.
The arrested person was identified as Mohd Wasim, a diver from Unnao. He was working as a carrier for wild life poachers linked to international wild life smuggling racket. The accused was arrested in Lucknow’s Banthra area when he was carrying the turtles to hand over to some other persons, stated the STF officials in a press note.
The accused was further being quizzed to extract details of other persons linked to it, the press note added.
The STF officials said as many as 20,000 turtles were being smuggled from UP every year, leading to a precipitous decline in its population. They said the indiscriminate hunting and smuggling of the creatures has come to a head in recent times forcing the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to issue an alert.
They said there were many gangs who prowl turtle habitats in the Ganga, Yamuna, Chambal, Gaghra, Sharda, Ken, Betwa and Rapti river basins.
“The turtle smuggling network in the country extends from UP to Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. Kolkata has emerged as the main transit point for such smugglers, with turtles being illegally shipped to Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries from its shores,” said the officials.
They said there is a huge demand for Indian turtles in the international market for three reasons — meat, its feng shui connection and production of aphrodisiacs (a substance that increases sexual desire).
According to officials, the turtle smugglers’ network comprises local fishermen who trap turtles, ‘collectors’ who buy the reptiles from them, ‘couriers’ who transport them to transit points, and ‘traders’ who ship the consignments to Southeast Asian countries. They said the turtle hunting season reaches its peak in the post-monsoon months of September and October. From November to January, turtles are transported to Kolkata from local hideouts.
-
Prayagraj activist motivating kanwarias to donate blood
Blood donor and activist, Rajiv Mishra, (44), is spreading awareness regarding blood donation among kanwarias, the devotees of Lord Shiva, who are passing through Prayagraj on their annual trek to pay obeisance to the deity. “Dashashwamedh ghat is most popular among kanwarias and therefore this is where I am devoting most of my time and energy,” Rajiv said.
-
‘Cybercrime threatens everything from smartphones to nuclear reactors and even national security’
In a world where every day is a technological miracle, the internet of things (IoT) is a welcome convenience. While driverless cars, clone armies of superhuman robots, money transfers at the click of the mouse, smart homes and social media obsession have brought about a revolution and transformed the planet into an unrecognisable place in the last five years, cybercrime has emerged as an organised well-funded enterprise.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: Overwhelming response to sale of Tricolour at post offices
The post offices across the state have sold more than 4.5 lakh national flags since the sale began on August 1. The sale of flags is part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of independence) and the centre's campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. The general post office (GPO), in a press release, said that the tricolour of 20 x 30 inches was priced at just ₹25.
-
Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail operations suspended
The operations on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line was on Sunday suspended till further orders due to damage and obstruction on the entire section following heavy rainfall and flash floods. Divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, Seema Sharma ordered closure of the Kangra valley toy train which runs between Punjab's Pathankot to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh.
-
Lawyer loses ₹1.57 lakh to fraud posing as Amazon executive
Mumbai: A 41-year-old advocate from Malwani in Malad was duped of ₹1.57 lakh by a cyber criminal, who asked her to update her address to deliver a washing machine that she had booked. According to the advocate, on July 2, she had ordered a washing machine through Amazon for her house in Raigad. On July 8, the woman received a call from one Manish Kumar.
