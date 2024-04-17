‘Will win with a bigger margin’: Dimple seeks reelection from Mainpuri

Sitting MP from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat. She was accompanied by her husband and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and party national general secretaries Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, who targeted the BJP for making false promises. Dimple Yadav files her papers in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday (Sourced)

Before filing her papers, Dimple paid her respects to her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ‘samadhi’ in Etawah’s Safai.

“Our supporters are very enthusiastic because they know that the Samajwadi Party will win the seat with even a bigger margin this time,” she said after filing her papers.

Speaking to the media, the SP president claimed the BSP changed its candidate for the seat after “getting a phone call from the BJP”, and promised to declare the party’s pick for Kannauj soon.

“The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh was here in Mainpuri on Monday to see the development here. I can assure him that we will help him in case he wants to replicate in his state what has been done in Mainpuri: four-lane roads, a runway and an expressway,” Akhilesh said.

Slamming the BJP over its ‘unkept’ promises, Akhilesh said, “The BJP has a habit of lying and making false promises. Their members of parliament are unable to tell their achievements of ten years... Inflation and unemployment are at an all-time high.”

He showed confidence that farmers and youths would vote against the BJP, and that the saffron party would lose all 80 seats in the state.

“NCRB data says one lakh farmers have committed suicide since 2014. False promises were made about doubling their income. Bharat Ratna has been given to Chaudhary Charan Singh and [MS] Swaminathan, who throughout their lives fought for farmers, but farmers are not paid MSPs,” he alleged.

Shivpal, Akhilesh, Dimple in same car

In a show of unity, party general secretary Shivpal Yadav accompanied Dimple and Akhilesh, his nephew, in the same car from Safai to Mainpuri. The family members assembled in their ancestral village. With ‘chacha’ Shivpal in the front of the car, the three left for Dimple’s nomination filing at the Mainpuri collectorate together. After five years of a bitter feud, the veteran leader returned to the SP fold after helping the party retain Mainpuri.