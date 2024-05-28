Wind of discontent from western U.P. has gained momentum in Purvanchal: Akhilesh

VARANASI: Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that the NDA was poised to lose 400 seats due to public anger over the skyrocketing rates of inflation and unemployment. The swift wind of discontent, which started from western Uttar Pradesh, has gained even more momentum in Purvanchal. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Ghazipur on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a rally in support of Samajwadi Party candidates Afzal Ansari in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency and Sanatan Pandey in the Ballia Lok Sabha seat, Akhilesh said that visitors from Lucknow and Delhi were taken aback by the enthusiasm of the people of Ghazipur and the overwhelming support for the Samajwadi Party.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s slogan ‘Abki baar, 400 paar,’ Yadav said that while the BJP claimed they would cross 400 seats, they are actually going to lose 400 seats. “It is now impossible for them to cross 400,” he said, adding that the overwhelming support for the INDIA bloc has upset their entire strategy.

Yadav further said that examination papers for all the tests conducted under this government were leaked. “This government has spoiled two-thirds of the youths’ lives. Through these paper leaks, they have snatched jobs from the youths,” Akhilesh asserted.

Akhilesh announced that INDIA bloc would scrap the Agniveer scheme, and the number of army recruitments would also be increased, ensuring more opportunities for the youth to join the military.

He said that the BJP government failed to double farmers’ incomes, stating that farmers, youths, and women are all angry with the BJP and will deliver a strong message to the government on June 1. Yadav urged the people to vote for Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur and Sanatan Pandey from Ballia.