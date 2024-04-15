Winds from the west will wipe off BJP: Akhilesh

MEERUT: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that this election was about saving democracy and that the wind blowing from the west would oust the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming election. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Baghra of Muzaffarnagar on Monday (HT photo)

He was addressing an election rally in Baghra of Muzaffarnagar district and appealed to people to vote for SP candidates Harendra Malik and Iqra Hasan in Kairana.

The former CM said that the promises of doubling farmers’ income, providing jobs to two crore youth, and offering free electricity have proven false. Just as the ‘Delhi leader’ had made everyone’s name and photo disappear from the BJP poster, the party would also vanish from Uttar Pradesh, he said

He said that currently, 80 crore people were receiving ration, not employment and even the ration they were distributing was of poor-quality.

“The SP government had separated the feeders, which is why electricity is now available 24 hours,” he said.

Akhilesh further said that the SP provided ambulances, but the BJP only changed the number of the ambulance service from 100 to 112 without increasing the number of ambulances. “The BJP also copied the SP government’s laptop scheme,” he added.

The former CM said that this land had produced farmer leaders. “Farmers know how to fight for their rights and honour. On one hand, the government is awarding Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh and Swaminathan but is not providing a guarantee on MSP. It was the strength of the farmers that halted the implementation of the three black laws,” he said.