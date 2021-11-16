With Ayodhya a priority, UP CM likely to launch projects next month

Ayodhya has remained the focal point of the Yogi government from day one after it came to power in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been a regular visitor to Ayodhya ever since he started visiting the temple town as CM on May 31, 2017.

Now, even when the government is going to complete its tenure and is preparing for the assembly polls due early next year, Ayodhya still tops the priority list of the BJP government.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to lay the foundation stones of pending projects in the temple town and will also dedicate to people some of the projects nearing completion next month.

According to the Ayodhya administration, the Queen Heo Hwang-ok memorial park, a park named after a Korean queen with Ayodhya roots, and digital museum at Ram Katha Park are almost complete. A makeover of the Ayodhya railway station is also going on. The renovation work of the station and electrification of railway line is almost complete.

The CM is likely to dedicate these projects to the people of Ayodhya next month. The Centre has approved 27 road projects in Ayodhya under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. For these roads having total length of 197 km, the Modi government has sanctioned ₹132.78 crore. Construction work of these roads will start next month after CM Yogi Adityanath lays their foundation stones.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is also likely to finalise the master plan of Ayodhya by December end. “Chief minister is likely to visit Ayodhya next month to inaugurate some projects that have been completed. He will also lay foundation stones of some projects,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya (Sadar) constituency.

On Deeputsav in Ayodhya on November 3, the CM had either laid foundation stones or inaugurated projects worth ₹600 crore there. Even during the pandemic phase of one–and-a-half-years, Ayodhya remained the priority of the state government.

Yogi presided over the ceremony of shifting of Ram Lalla idol from makeshift temple to a pre-fabricated temple within the Ram Janmabhoomi campus on March 25, 2020. The ceremony was organised by the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust. Only priests and members of the Trust were present at the event. No locals and media persons were allowed.

Then there was “bhoomi pujan” (groundbreaking ceremony) of Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest. The event had attracted attention worldwide. After this ceremony, the construction work of Ram Mandir began.