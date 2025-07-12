Carried in palki by grandsons, 70-year-old Haryana woman's Kanwar Yatra wish fulfilled

Thousands of Kanwariyas have begun their journey of faith with the start of the sacred month of Shravan. Among them are two brothers from Bahadurgarh in Haryana’s Jhajjar caught who’ve caught many eyes with their extraordinary display of love and devotion–for their grandmother. The brothers and their elderly grandmother while passing through the Bhadal village on the Baraut-Budhana Kanwar route in Meerut division (Sourced)

Vishal and Jatin, both in their 20s, were seen carrying their 70-year-old grandmother Rajbala in a specially prepared ‘palki’ or palanquin as they continued their Kanwar Yatra.

Rajbala was seen seated on one side of the palki. A container of Ganga water of equivalent weight also acted as a counterbalance. The three were seen passing through Bhadal village on the Baraut-Budhana Kanwar route in Meerut division, where onlookers were moved by their dedication.

The brothers said that they began their journey from Haridwar on June 21. The elderly woman had accompanied them to Haridwar for a sacred bath at Har Ki Pauri and ‘darshan’ at several pilgrimage sites. They said Rajbala had expressed her desire to undertake the Yatra last year as well, and they had fulfilled her wish then too.

“We decided to make this Yatra memorable for her,” said Vishal. “Wherever we go, people welcome us warmly. Their blessings and words of appreciation motivate us to keep going.”

Rajbala, visibly content in the palki, said, “I feel proud to be a part of this journey with my grandsons. They are fulfilling my wish and taking me on this long path with so much care. When people appreciate them, it makes me feel incredibly happy.”

Vishal added that their father Anil Kumar lived and worked in Ayodhya. Vishal, after finishing his Class 10, has been running a small clothing business. Becoming self-reliant, he said, enabled him to take better care of his grandmother. “She raised me and made me who I am. Now it’s my duty to fulfil her wishes,” he said.

He also issued a humble appeal to fellow Kanwariyas: “Be mindful while walking on the roads. Accidents can happen, so stay alert. And avoid intoxication of any kind. Lord Bholenath (Shiva) blesses those who walk this path with a pure heart.”

His younger brother Jatin recalled their journey last year and said that this time too, they were on the pilgrimage with the same enthusiasm and faith. “With Lord Shiva’s blessings, we will reach Bahadurgarh on July 23 and perform Jalabhishek on Mahashivratri at the Shiva temple there.”