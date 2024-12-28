Menu Explore
With pride, artists call it once-in-lifetime opportunity

ByGodhooli Sharma, Lucknow
Dec 28, 2024 11:50 AM IST

Students from Lucknow University express pride and excitement for contributing artwork to Mahakumbh, a monumental spiritual gathering in Prayagraj.

For many students, Mahakumbh is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to contribute to one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings.

A student paints a wall in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh. (HT)
A student paints a wall in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh. (HT)

Neeraj Diwakar, a second-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) student from Lucknow University, expressed his excitement at being part of the project.

“We had our examinations, so we had to return early, but I was happy to contribute to the cause,” he said. Diwakar painted 7-8 walls on themes related to Indian mythology. “I was excited for the opportunity because I became a part of the world’s biggest gathering,” he added, highlighting how significant this moment was for him as an artist.

His classmate, Nitin Kashyap, also a second-year BFA student, shared his feelings of pride and awe. “Once my friends and I finished painting, I had goosebumps thinking about how people from all over the world would witness our creative work. It’s an amazing feeling to know that our art will be seen by so many during such a grand event,” said Kashyap.

Shweta Dubey, another BFA student from the Arts College of Lucknow University, spoke of the invaluable experience of collaborating with artists from across the state. “It was a chance to not just meet but also learn from other young artists. I painted Lord Krishna, Shiva, and Ganesha, along with some folk art paintings like Madhubani and Warli,” said Dubey. Her artwork combined spirituality with traditional Indian styles, reflecting the deeply rooted cultural ethos of Prayagraj.

For some students, the opportunity to contribute to the city’s makeover is even more personal. Sanjeev Vishwakarma, also from Lucknow University, remarked on his excitement at visiting Prayagraj for the first time ahead of the Mahakumbh. “Had our exams been delayed, we would have contributed to the festival further. However, my friends and I have already decided to visit the festival to watch others appreciate our efforts and also to take selfies with our works,” he said, underscoring the pride they felt in their contribution.

Anuradha Sonkar, a third-year student from Allahabad University, spoke with great pride about her role in the artistic project. Born and raised in Prayagraj, Sonkar shared how significant it was for her to contribute to her hometown. “This was one of my first times when my city turned into a canvas for me. These days will remain etched in my memories for the lifetime,” Sonkar said, reflecting the sense of connection and pride she felt by painting the city she calls home.

