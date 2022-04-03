With shared heritage, we can accelerate development: Yogi to Nepalese delegation
Laying emphasis on dialogue between India and Nepal, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said with shared heritage, both the nations can accelerate the pace of development. He also said he has personal attachment with Nepal. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba reached Varanasi earlier in the day. Later they offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath and Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath temples there.
Thereafter, the Nepalese PM along with delegation of Nepal had a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a hotel in Varanasi. Addressing the delegates accompanying Nepal PM Deuba, Yogi said, “I have personal attachment with Nepal and there is goodwill, respect and attachment among our countrymen towards Nepalese citizens.”
There should be a dialogue between the two countries, he said and added that the dialogue should be in relation to development and connecting with cultural and spiritual heritage. “This is what the people of both the countries also want,” the CM said.
“Kashi-Kathmandu and Ayodhya-Janakpur are sister cities. With a shared heritage, we can carry forward the pace of development,” Yogi added. “Hindus of our country are eager to visit the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu and Maa Janaki temple in Janakpur while the citizens of Nepal are willing to visit Kashi and Ayodhya,” the CM said.
He further said another spiritual and cultural tradition can be carried forward to promote the plan of Ramayana and Buddhist circuits as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “At the same time, the pace of development can also be accelerated,” Yogi added. “If we move forward together, both the countries can work on faith and development of their citizens and the possibility of employment,” he said.
Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Nepalese PM at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi with a bouquet and angvastram (stole). He also presented him an idol of Lord Ganesha and a Banarsi slik saree to PM Deuba’s wife Arzu Rana Deuba.
Exotic dates flood Sangam city markets as Ramzan begins
ALLAHABAD: The start of the holy month of Ramzan has once again ushered in the time to savour a wide range of tasty and healthy dates or khajoor. The desert fruit from all over the world is now available in the Sangam city. During the holy month, posh shops or kiosks of roadside vendors, all stock a wide variety of dates from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Yemen and Kenya and even Iran and Iraq.
Left-wing groups seek release of Bhullar, Hawara, to rally ín Faridkot on April 8
Demanding the release of some activists, former CM Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Hawara and Delhi bomb blast convict those associated with the state's left-wing groups, Devinder Singh Bhullar have called a clarion call for a rally in Faridkot on April 8. The groups — Kirti Kisan Union, Naujwan Bharat Sabha and Punjab Students Union — will rally at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park. The groups have even got posters of Bhullar and Hawara made.
Delhi vaccination numbers a consideration behind eased mask norms
One of the primary factors behind the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decisions to do away with the city's masking mandate — the last remaining Covid-19 mitigation measure in place in Delhi at the time — was the city's strong inoculation numbers, apart from the low daily infection and hospitalisation numbers, said state officials aware of the matter. 111% of the city's registered population has been inoculated with one shot, the data shot.
Ludhiana | PAU’s 9 agricultural engineers get placed in Escorts and Amul India
Nine graduates of agricultural engineering of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University, got placed in Escorts and Amul India through on- campus recruitment conducted by Training and Placement Committee of the College. Every year, organisations, namely Mahindra and Mahindra, Escorts, New Holland, John Deere, CLAAS, International Tractors, Jain Irrigation, Cremica and others visit the campus to recruit the agricultural engineering graduates of PAU.
Fire breaks out at mall in UP’s Kanpur, none hurt
A fire broke out in Rave Moti mall, one of the biggest and most visited malls of Kanpur, located in Rawatpur area on Sunday noon. It took eight fire tenders four hours to control the blaze. Giving this information, Joint commissioner of police, law and order, Kanpur, Anand Prakash Tiwari no one was reported to be injured in the incident. There was rush in the mall due to Sunday.
