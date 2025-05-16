With temperature, a spike in power woes, too, in Lucknow

With the mercury soaring past 40°C, Lucknow’s power infrastructure may be struggling under the pressure of high demand, which has been nearing 1,750 MW over the past few days. (For representation)

Over the past five days, more than 10,000 complaints related to power outages and trips poured in at several substations, the office of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL), and on the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) helpline, sources in the department said.

Areas such as Rajajipuram, Aishbagh, Faizullahganj, Daliganj, Balaganj, Dubagga, Hardoi Road, Thakurganj, Yaseenganj, and Chaupatian have been hit particularly hard, enduring prolonged power cuts during peak hours, according to some.

“To address the rising power demand and reduce supply interruptions, multiple key upgrades were carried out today across the Central and Gomti Nagar zones of Lucknow,” said LESA chief engineer Ravi Agarwal.

In Rajajipuram, under the Talkatora zone, two new 11 kV feeders were operationalised. The move aims to alleviate the pressure on old cables and ensure uninterrupted power to over 4,000 consumers.”

Similarly, in the Gomti Nagar area, a 250 kVA transformer and LT circuit were installed near Malhaur-Chinhat DUDA/Manasrover Colony. The load bifurcation is expected to reduce future tripping and provide more stable power in the area.