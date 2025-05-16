Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

With temperature, a spike in power woes, too, in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 16, 2025 09:02 PM IST

Lucknow faces power outages amid soaring temperatures, with over 10,000 complaints reported. Upgrades aim to stabilize supply for affected areas.

With the mercury soaring past 40°C, Lucknow’s power infrastructure may be struggling under the pressure of high demand, which has been nearing 1,750 MW over the past few days.

(For representation)
(For representation)

Over the past five days, more than 10,000 complaints related to power outages and trips poured in at several substations, the office of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (MVVNL), and on the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) helpline, sources in the department said.

Areas such as Rajajipuram, Aishbagh, Faizullahganj, Daliganj, Balaganj, Dubagga, Hardoi Road, Thakurganj, Yaseenganj, and Chaupatian have been hit particularly hard, enduring prolonged power cuts during peak hours, according to some.

“To address the rising power demand and reduce supply interruptions, multiple key upgrades were carried out today across the Central and Gomti Nagar zones of Lucknow,” said LESA chief engineer Ravi Agarwal.

In Rajajipuram, under the Talkatora zone, two new 11 kV feeders were operationalised. The move aims to alleviate the pressure on old cables and ensure uninterrupted power to over 4,000 consumers.”

Similarly, in the Gomti Nagar area, a 250 kVA transformer and LT circuit were installed near Malhaur-Chinhat DUDA/Manasrover Colony. The load bifurcation is expected to reduce future tripping and provide more stable power in the area.

News / Cities / Lucknow / With temperature, a spike in power woes, too, in Lucknow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On