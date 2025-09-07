Search
Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Woman attempts suicide in Ganga, spots croc, climbs tree to survive

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 07:33 pm IST

The woman, reportedly upset over domestic discord, plunged into the river intending to commit suicide. However, moments later, she noticed a large animal, suspected to be a crocodile, swimming close by. Alarmed, she swam towards the bank and climbed a guava tree in a nearby orchard.

A 35-year-old woman from Kanpur, who tried to end her life by jumping into the Ganga on Saturday night, survived after spotting a crocodile in the river and retreating to safety. Police said the incident took place under the Gangaghat police station limits in Unnao.

According to officials, the woman remained perched on the tree throughout the night, fearing to come down. At daybreak, she reached the Jajmau police post and narrated the ordeal.

Outpost in-charge Vinay Kumar said, “The woman admitted that she had jumped into the river but, on spotting a crocodile, swam ashore and climbed a tree.” Her family later arrived and took her home.

