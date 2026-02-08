Woman constable ‘abducted’ day before marriage in UP’s Meerut, police hunt on

A 25-year-old woman constable was allegedly kidnapped a day before her wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, triggering panic in both families and prompting a large-scale police search operation. While the constable’s family has accused a criminal of abducting her, police claim preliminary evidence suggests that she may have gone out of her own free will. Circle officer, Mawana, Pankaj Lavania said the case was being investigated from multiple angles. (For Representation)

The incident occurred in the constable’s native Akbarpur Sadan village under Bahsuma police station area late on Saturday night. Currently posted at the cybercrime police station in Aligarh, she was scheduled to get married on Sunday (February 8).

In his complaint to the police, the constable’s father alleged that a history-sheeter Ankit Thakur of Dhikoli village abducted his daughter and that her life was in danger. The police have formed three special teams to trace the woman constable and the accused. Investigators have also obtained the call detail records (CDRs) of both the constable and Ankit. Police officials said the records indicate that the two were in contact.

Circle officer, Mawana, Pankaj Lavania said the case was being investigated from multiple angles. “Police teams are actively tracing the locations of both the woman constable and the accused. Based on the complaint filed by the father, an FIR has been registered. We are confident that the woman constable will be recovered safely soon,” he said.