Woman dies by suicide in Lucknow after husband calls her ‘monkey’ in front of sister

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is said to have died by suicide over derogatory remarks her husband passed on her in front of her sister. The incident reportedly took place in Indira Nagar's Takrohi area on Wednesday. India Nagar Station house officer (SHO), Sunil Kr Tiwari, confirmed the incident (PTI/Representative)

India Nagar Station house officer (SHO), Sunil Kr Tiwari, confirmed the incident to HT, saying the woman died after she was allegedly called monkey by her husband.

No written complaint has been received at the police station.

The deceased had married her husband about four years ago following a relationship, according to a Times of India report. The husband works as an auto-rickshaw driver, while the deceased was learning modelling.

What happened According the husband, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when he, his wife, their son and his sister-in-law were at home.

In a light-hearted banter, the man along with his sister-in-law, allegedly mocked his wife and referred to her as a “monkey.” On being upset over the remark, the woman left the room quietly.

Her husband then stepped out to bring food. On returning, he asked his sister-in-law to call his wife. When she went to the room, she found it locked from inside, the report said.

She looked through a window after repeated calls went unanswered and saw her sister hanging from the ceiling.

Hearing her screams, the man and neighbours rushed to the spot and brought the woman down from the noose. She was then rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The post-mortem report confirmed hanging as the cause of death.

Police said further action would be taken after examining the post-mortem report and recording statements of the family members.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290