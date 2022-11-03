Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman electrocuted to death in UP's Aligarh, police blame power department's negligence

Woman electrocuted to death in UP's Aligarh, police blame power department's negligence

lucknow news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 04:03 PM IST

A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire at Pisawan in Aligarh

The deceased was passing through a field when she came in contact with the broken wire.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)
The deceased was passing through a field when she came in contact with the broken wire.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Woman electrocuted to death in Aligarh, police blame 'carelessness of power department staff'

A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire at Deta Kalan village in Pisawan, about 30 km from here, police said.

The police, in an official statement, said prima facie the accident appeared to be caused by the carelessness of power department staff.

A report has been lodged against the staff members concerned and the matter is being investigated, it said.

Pravesh Devi was passing through a field when she came in contact with the broken wire, the police said.

Also Read | Minor domestic worker dies of electrocution; house owner booked

She had succumbed by the time electricity department staff and villagers reached the spot, they added.

Alleging negligence by power officials in attaching the high-tension wire just four feet above the ground, angry villagers staged a demonstration at the local power substation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gabhana Rishab Pundheer reached the spot and diffused the situation by assuring the woman's family and the villagers that the guilty power department staff would be punished after a probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
electrocution lucknow
electrocution lucknow

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out