Woman, lover get life term for killing husband in U.P’s Amroha

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Mar 01, 2025 07:32 PM IST

Chand, a carpenter from Alhaipur village in Moradabad’s Dilari police station area, was married to Mehnaj, a resident of Qureshi Mohalla. The couple lived in a rented house in Islamnagar, while their six children stayed with Chand’s parents in the village.

Amroha district court on Saturday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in a premediated attack. The court also imposed a fine of 60,000 on both convicts. The crime took place on April 23, 2023, in the Islamnagar locality under Nagar Kotwali police station, Amroha.

Additional district Judge (ADJ) III Nasima Khanam convicted the two accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment, rejecting their plea for relaxation. (Sourced)
Mehnaj had developed an affair with her neighbour, Shahrukh, which led to frequent conflicts in the marriage. When Chand found out, he decided to return to his village and live with his children. His opposition to the relationship angered Mehnaj and Shahrukh, who often assaulted him.

On April 23, 2023, Mehnaj called Chand home, pretending she wanted to reconcile. The moment he arrived, he was ambushed. Mehnaj and Shahrukh attacked him with a knife, fatally stabbing him.

Following the murder, Chand’s brother Nisar filed a complaint, prompting a police investigation. A case was registered against Mehnaj and Shahrukh for murder and criminal conspiracy. Both were arrested and remained in jail during the trial.

Additional district government counsel Devesh Nagar said, “Seven witnesses were testified in the court. Police had presented a detailed charge sheet and recovered the weapon used in the crime.”

After reviewing the evidence, additional district Judge (ADJ) III Nasima Khanam convicted the two accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment, rejecting their plea for relaxation.

