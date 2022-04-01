Woman raped by two brothers in Prayagraj hotel

A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in a hotel room in Civil Lines area here. The woman belongs to Gorakhpur and had come here to appear before the high court in connection with a case.

An FIR was registered against two persons for gang rape, issuing life threats and under SC/ST Act and other sections of the IPC, police said.

In her complaint the woman, in her twenties, said she had lodged an FIR of rape against one Vishal Gupta in Gorakhpur in 2020. However, later Vishal promised to marry her and asked her to give a statement in his favour in the high court. She further said that Vishal’s brother Brajesh assured her that Vishal would marry her after she gives a statement in his favour.

The woman accompanied Brajesh to Prayagraj and stayed in a hotel where Brajesh raped her and made obscene videos of her.

Brajesh then blackmailed her to give a statement in Vishal’s favour otherwise he would make the videos viral.

Following her statement Vishal was granted bail by the court. However, Vishal and Brajesh again took the woman to a hotel in Civil Lines here some days back and gang raped her again while issuing threats to her.

Station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines, Virendra Yadav said further action will be taken after investigation.