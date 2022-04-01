Woman raped by two brothers in Prayagraj hotel
A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in a hotel room in Civil Lines area here. The woman belongs to Gorakhpur and had come here to appear before the high court in connection with a case.
An FIR was registered against two persons for gang rape, issuing life threats and under SC/ST Act and other sections of the IPC, police said.
In her complaint the woman, in her twenties, said she had lodged an FIR of rape against one Vishal Gupta in Gorakhpur in 2020. However, later Vishal promised to marry her and asked her to give a statement in his favour in the high court. She further said that Vishal’s brother Brajesh assured her that Vishal would marry her after she gives a statement in his favour.
The woman accompanied Brajesh to Prayagraj and stayed in a hotel where Brajesh raped her and made obscene videos of her.
Brajesh then blackmailed her to give a statement in Vishal’s favour otherwise he would make the videos viral.
Following her statement Vishal was granted bail by the court. However, Vishal and Brajesh again took the woman to a hotel in Civil Lines here some days back and gang raped her again while issuing threats to her.
Station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines, Virendra Yadav said further action will be taken after investigation.
Nanavati Hospital suspends doctor over sexual harassment claims
Mumbai Controversy rocked the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle after a Twitter thread went viral alleging harassment by one of their visiting consultants. The suspension will be in place till the investigation is concluded. The incident was brought to light after screenwriter Darab Farooqui, who was in the hospital for his son's medical check up, posted a thread on Twitter on Thursday. The hospital spokesperson said that there was no formal complaint lodged with them.
Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued
Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building. In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes.
Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday. Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. He sought the representatives' cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities' seats.
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Khattar
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states. He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2.
