Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah
A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony.
The mother of bride-to-be claimed that everyone in her family was sure that the groom’s family, who belonged to Etawah, had shown them the photograph of someone else alleging that he (groom) was not the man they had seen in the photograph.
For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed. However, before doing so, the groom’s side went to Bharthana Kotwali police seeking help.
“The groom’s side alleged that the bride’s side was not giving back the gifts, including jewellery items, they gave to the bride,” said station house officer (SHO), Bharthana Kotwali, Krishna Lal Patel.
Refuting the allegations, the other side said they were ready to return the gifts while claiming that the gifts did not include any jewellery item, Patel added. As per the SHO, the matter was settled through discussions and no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident.
-
Ludhiana | Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner
A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk's live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”. The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused's father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses.
-
MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana
Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar. Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.
-
Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad
The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said the minister for fisheries development, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, in a press conference on Friday. He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development. Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched
-
Ludhiana | 110 farmers take part in PAU Kisan Club’s training camp
The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University organised a monthly training camp for the members of PAU Kisan club. As many as 110 farmers participated in the camp. A team of experts, including senior extension specialist (plant pathology) Amarjit Singh, entomology expert Yuvraj Pandha and pulses expert Harpreet Kaur, explained diseases and insect-pest management in kharif crops with focus on their symptoms, identification and control measures.
-
Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level
With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation employees' union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics