Woman reports daughter to police for plotting family jewellery theft; 4 held

LUCKNOW A young woman’s desire for lavish shopping led to her and her three friends’ arrest after they conspired to steal jewellery from her family’s home in a Rae Bareli village. The woman’s mother, after discovering her daughter’s role in the theft, reported the incident to the police. All four women, aged between 20 and 21, were arrested on a Tuesday for the theft of jewelry valued in lakhs. The mother of the key accused remained firm in her decision to have her daughter sent to jail, said police authorities. All four women, aged between 20 and 21, were arrested on a Tuesday for the theft of jewellery valued in lakhs. (Pic for representation)

The accused were identified as Sonali Awasthi, Muskan Prajapati, Suman Kumari, residents of Satav village and Himanshi Kumari of Pooranpur village under Gurubakshganj police station limits. The accused confessed that they had plans to buy designer clothes, cosmetics, mobile phones and footwear, the Rae Bareli police stated in an official release.

Sonali, while in Haryana, was caught by her mother for plotting the theft. She had given duplicate keys and details about the jewelry to her friends, and was keeping them updated on her family’s whereabouts so they could steal the valuables. However, Sonali’s mother, Asha Awasthi, overheard her daughter’s phone calls and, connecting the dots, tipped off the police.

Asha Awasthi named her daughter Sonali and her three friends in the FIR lodged at Gurubakshganj police station on Monday under Section 305 (house theft) of BNS. The police sent the four accused to judicial custody after producing them before a competent court.

Sonali, who lived with her parents, Asha Awasthi and Guddu Awasthi, in Haryana for livelihood and frequently visited her native place in Satav village of Rae Bareli. She was aware about the jewellery secretly kept at her house in Rae Bareli, stated SK Singh, inspector in-charge of Gurubakshganj police station.

“While in Haryana, Sonali shared the details with her friends and provided them with duplicate keys and information about the jewellery to steal it in the absence of her family members. She even kept her friends updated about their live location over phone,” he said, adding: “But Sonali’s mother, Asha Awasthi, had a suspicion on her as she had overheard her daughter’s conversation over phone and connected the dots to hint cops about the suspects.”