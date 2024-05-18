Woman’s beheaded body found in suitcase in Janta express

A decomposed beheaded body of an unidentified young woman was found stuffed in a red coloured suitcase in Mumbai bound Janta Express train at Chunar railway station of Mirzapur district on Friday morning. HT Image

Police officials said an abandoned suitcase was found lying near train’s general compartment toilet, suspected of being placed in the train at its origin point, Patna railway station. They said some travellers on board informed the police about a suitcase at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction after spotting blood spreading under it. However, railway protection force (RPF) personnel could only reach there at Chunar railway station.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

RPF inspector Mohd Saliq informed local media persons that the full-size suitcase of 77 cm was wrapped with polythene. “The body was beheaded by the assailants to conceal the identity of the deceased. It was badly decomposed which hints that it is at least 2-3 days old. The body was folded and stuffed into the suitcase,” he said.

He added that the train originated from Patna at around 11.55 pm on Thursday and reached Chunar railway station at around 7.12 am on Friday morning, around 1.32 hours late from its regular arrival time.

He said the train crossed at least 13 railway stations and junctions including seven railway stations of Bihar and six railway stations of UP including Gahmar, Dildarnagar Junction, Zamania, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Junction, Kailahat and Chunar.

Additional director general (ADG) of UP government railway police (GRP) informed that the woman’s body had ‘Bicchiya’ (toe ring) in both feet and four golden bangles each in both hands. He said the woman, aged between 25 and 30 years, was only in a blouse and petticoat.

The police are making efforts to ascertain the identity of the deceased following which Bihar police authorities have been informed about it. Besides, the CCTV footage of railway stations coming under UP jurisdiction is being retrieved to get further clues in the incident, he added.