Body of a young woman, aged between 20 and 25 years, suspected to be pregnant was found in 20 pieces stuffed in two gunny bags on Bijnor road under Naugawa Saadat police station limits of Amroha district on Tuesday morning, said senior police officials. Woman’s body in pieces found stuffed in two bags in UP’s Amroha (Pic for representation)

The officials said the police are making efforts to ascertain identity of the deceased by circulating photograph of her face and through manual intelligence after registering an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against unidentified persons.

Circle officer (CO), Naugawa, Anjali Kataria said that the body was spotted by some locals around 300-meters inside from the main road heading from Shavmandi Dhanura to Bijnor near Khetapur village on Tuesday morning as flies were buzzing over the two bags. She said the police examined the scene after getting information about the incident and sent the body to mortuary for further examination. She said further probe is on and multiple teams have been deployed to ascertain the identity of the deceased so the case could be worked out at the earliest.

Another police official said that the body was found into 20 pieces-- the head, the hands, the legs and the torso—all cut into 20 pieces and stuffed in small plastic packets before stuffing into gunny bags. He said the cut marks were very sharp. It is suspected that the assailants used an electric cutter to cut the body into pieces. He said blood was not found on the crime spot, so it is assumed that the woman was murdered, and the body was cut into pieces somewhere else before disposing off the body in thickets on Bijnor road. He said the primary examination of the body parts also suggested that the woman was pregnant.

He said locals informed the police that the body parts seemed to be one day old as assailants had disposed of the body sometime between 12 midnight on Monday and 6 am on Tuesday as nobody seen anyone throwing these bags in the thickets. He said no tyre marks were found near the spot, so the assailants apparently walked down to the spot to throw the bags there.