Women in focus: Nirashrit Mahila Pension amount doubled, 5 more women PAC battalions

: Presented barely months before the Lok Sabha polls, the Uttar Pradesh government’s budget for fiscal 2024-25 has proposed hikes in allocations for certain women-centric schemes even as it suggests improvements in public services for women. The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana has benefitted 17.82 lakh people since 2019-20, said finance minister Suresh Khanna. (For representation)

A pension scheme for destitute women run by the state government, namely the ‘Nirashrit Mahila Pension Yojana’, has received fresh impetus. The monthly amount disbursed to each beneficiary has been doubled from ₹500 to ₹1000 per month. Last year, the scheme benefited over 31 lakh women. In Lucknow alone, 70,000 women benefitted from it in just the last quarter.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Also, the fund for a maintenance grant for destitute women whose husbands have died has been slightly increased from ₹4,032 crore to ₹4,073 crore. Under the scheme, the women whose family income is under ₹10,000 per month are eligible for a monthly ₹500 grant.

The marriage grant scheme for women from OBCs (other backward class) has been increased from ₹150 crore to ₹200 crore.

The Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana — an education and security scheme for girls from disadvantaged families—has benefitted 17.82 lakh people since 2019-20, said finance minister Suresh Khanna.

The budget also aimed to provide technical support to 200 producer groups under the Mahila Kisan Pariyojna (women farmer empowerment project).

The compensation amount (under Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh schemes) for children and women who’ve survived heinous crimes, remains unchanged — from ₹1 lakh to 10 lakhs per beneficiary.

For youth welfare, 51,300 Mahila Mangal Dal have been formed. For financial inclusion in rural areas, the government has formed 2.2 lakh ‘bank mitras’ and BC Sakhis (Banking Correspondent Sakhis — all women).

Also, the latest budget proposed ₹600 crore under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana for girls from economically-disadvantaged families.

While three women PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) battalions already existed in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Badaun districts, five more are being formed in Balrampur, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Shamli and Bijnor. These battalions exist to maintain law and order and support local police.

To further ensure women’s safety, the number of Anti-Romeo squads will also be increased, from 1,678 to 1,699.

₹13K crore for Women & Child Development

The Women and Child Development has received a budgetary provision of nearly Rs13,000 crore. Within this allocation, the government has earmarked ₹5,129 crore for a nutrition programme, ₹700 crore for Kanya Sumangala, and ₹971 crore for payment of honorariums to anganwadi workers and assistants.

The finance minister, in his budget speech, also mentioned that 1.03 crore have travelled in UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan since 2017